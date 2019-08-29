Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl first look — Janhvi Kapoor prepares to take flight as one of the first female IAF pilots

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has officially announced its upcoming project, which is based on the story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. The production house also released the first poster of the film. Saxena, who was known for her contribution in the memorable Kargil War, will be portrayed by Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor. The film is titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Janhvi is seen in a carefree avatar in the new poster while she holds a paper plane, symbolic of Saxena's unparalleled contribution as an IAF (Indian Air Force) pilot.

The film will be a tribute to one of the first women Indian Air Force pilots who went to war. Sharing an image of Saxena on their official Instagram page, Dharma declared their plans of the feature.

It also features Pankaj Tripathi as Gunjan's father, and Neena Gupta as the mother. Angad Bedi takes on the role of the protagonist's brother. Rajat Barmecha, Vijay Varma, Manu Rishi, and Harsh Chhaya will portray pivotal characters as well.

The film will be a joint collaboration between Dharma and Zee Studios, and will be directed by Sharan Sharma.

Saxena, along with her colleague Srividya Rajan, was part of the first female batch of 25 Indian Air Force trainee pilots in 1994. During the 1999 war, Flight Lieutenant Saxena and Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan were called on duty to Kargil. Their responsibilities included carrying out medical evacuations, dropping supplies and identifying Pakistani positions on the war zone. They flew small Cheetah helicopters, and were completely defenceless and unarmed while traversing enemy territories. Her contribution during the war earned her a Shaurya Vir, a gallantry honour for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice, while not engaged in direct enemy combat. She was the first woman to have received the honour from the army.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 13 March, 2020.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2019 11:56:05 IST