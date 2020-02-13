You are here:

Angrezi Medium trailer sees Irrfan Khan play a doting father to Radhika Madan in Homi Adajania's film

Angrezi Medium posters always promised the audience a slice-of-life comedy. By the look of its trailer, it may be much more than that.

Playing Ghasiteram Todarmal's feisty grandson, Irrfan Khan is a simple father who goes to lengths in order to fulfill his daughter Taru, who wants to pursue her higher studies in the UK. A man of humble means, Irrfan's character, in a hilarious exchange with Tillotama Shome's admission officer, realises the admission will cost upto a crore.

The film charts the journey of Irrfan's character to the British land in order to ensure that his daughter's dreams turn into reality.

Khan's character is called Mr Champakji in the film while Radhika plays his daughter. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen as a cop. Other cast members include Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, and Kiku Sharda. Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania, who has earlier helmed films like Being Cyrus, Cocktail, and Finding Fanny. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jyoti Deshpande, the film has been shot in Udaipur and the UK. Angrezi Medium is slated to release on 20 March.

