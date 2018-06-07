Amitabh Bachchan, Nagraj Manjule's upcoming soccer film Jhund will now be produced by Bhushan Kumar

Amitabh Bachchan will be essaying the role of a retired sports teacher in Nagraj Manjule's Bollywood debut Jhund. Bhushan Kumar has stepped in to produce the film which is about a man who starts a slum soccer movement. According to the director, the film will also shed light on drug abuse and other crimes and explore how sports can reform children.

As per reports in the media, Bachchan had earlier opted out of the Sairat director's project due to multiple delays in the shooting schedule. However, Kumar convinced the veteran actor to return.

Savitaraj Hiremath, who is also one of the producers on the film, says, "I was thinking of starting my next Bollywood venture and was looking for a emotional and relevant subject which would connect with the masses and channelise today’s youth into positive energy. Jhund is the slum soccer film which shows that there is a hero in all of us.. and it’s only a matter of opportunity life gives you."

Kumar and Bachchan are teaming up for the second time for a Bollywood project. Bachchan is currently riding high on the success of Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out and busy preparing for Brahmastra.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 15:28 PM