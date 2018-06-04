You are here:

Alia, Ranbir prep for Brahmastra; Ranveer Singh dances to 'Laila Main Laila': Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?



Ranveer Singh starts the party with 'Laila Main Laila'

As is the tradition, Ranveer Singh was the centre of attention at Ritesh Sidhwani's party. The actor stole the show with his moves on the hit '80s number 'Laila Main Laila'. Yash and Roohi's screaming match

Screaming match!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

Karan Johar is having trouble putting his kids, Yash and Roohi, to sleep. The doting dad posted an adorable video of the toddlers on Instagram, having a screaming match.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja attend Natasha Poonawalla's bash

Natasha Poonawalla hosted a party for newlyweds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja and the couple looked glamourous, to say the least. The Kardashians celebrate North and Penelope's birthday

Kardashian children North West and Penelope Scott celebrated their birthdays together with a unicorn-themed birthday party. The two looked adorable dressed as the mystical creatures.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor prep with Amitabh Bachchan

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan are preparing for their upcoming film Brahmastra in full swing. Bhatt took to Instagram to share a photo with Sr Bachchan, during one such session.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 17:25 PM