Amitabh Bachchan reportedly pulls out of Sairat director Nagraj Manjule's Bollywood debut Jhund

Ever since Sairat went on to create history as the biggest blockbuster in Marathi (crossing the Rs 100 crore mark), many have been eagerly awaiting director Nagraj Manjule's Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan — Jhund.

However, Mumbai Mirror reports that the megastar has pulled out of the film, citing its frequent delays. “Mr Bachchan had committed himself to the film last year but the shooting kept getting delayed without any clarity. As he had to give those dates to other filmmakers and was unable to wait any longer, he has decided to opt out,” a source told the tabloid. There were also some copyright issues and Amitabh reportedly had to return the signing amount back to the producers, the source added.

The film, which looked like it was going to be scrapped, may see the light of day yet. According to a DNA report, Jhund has found itself a new financier Sandeep Singh, who then approached Bhushan Kumar to help get the project rolling. “Bhushan, who has a good business acumen, managed to bring down the production cost to Rs 22 crore. He will now make the biopic under his own banner,” the source told the newspaper.

The 75-year-old actor was supposed to start shooting for Jhund from mid-February after completing the schedule for Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan. In Jhund, he was set to portray a sports teacher who sets up a football programme for slum children.

Age notwithstanding, the actor continues to regale his fans with movies and currently has movies like 102 Not Out, Thugs of Hindostan and Brahmastra in his kitty.

In March this year, Amitabh had revealed his health was not up to the mark, and that is why doctors were called in from Mumbai to "fiddle around" with his body, while he was shooting for Thugs of Hindostan in Jodhpur.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2018 14:14 PM