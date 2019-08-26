Inshallah: Salman Khan announces postponement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, promises different project on Eid 2020

Salman Khan took to Twitter on 26 August and announced that Inshallah, which reunites him director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a long gap, has been delayed. The actor wrote that a different project of his will release on Eid 2020 instead.

A love story, it will be Alia Bhatt's first film with the director-actor duo. However, the onscreen pairing has been criticised for their palpable age gap. Speaking about the criticism against the pairing, Alia, in a recent interview, stated she was unaware of any such negative press and was only greeted with excitement for the project.

Here is Salman's announcement.

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

According to News18, Salman will reportedly play a businessman in his 40s, who lives in Orlando, USA. The film's crew had flew alongside Sanjay to the city for a three-week long recce to scout for locations. Alia will be seen as an aspiring actress in her mid-20s, hailing an Indian city located near the banks of river Ganga. News18 adds that the filmmaker had also visited Varanasi, Rishikesh and Haridwar with his film crew.

Inshallah was reportedly going to share the same release date as the Rohit Shetty-directed Sooryavanshi, resulting in one of the biggest box office clashes of 2020. The cop high octane action-drama stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Like other films from Rohit's cop universe, this too features a fierce and flamboyant hero at the film's centre, who is fuelled by the dictum "a bullet for a bullet."

Salman will reprise his role as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, alongside Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo. The film helmed by Prabhu Deva stars Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod as Chulbul's father Prajapati Pandey. Kannada actor Sudeep also has a pivotal role. Dabangg 3 will release in cinemas on 20 December.

