Alia Bhatt says she's preparing for SS Rajamouli's RRR: Learning all my lines in Telugu; want every scene to be authentic

Alia Bhatt has several projects up her sleeve like Brahmastra, Sadak 2, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's RRR, and Takht.

Opening up about her preparations for RRR, Alia says, "I am learning all my lines in Telugu and trying to understand them well. I want every scene to be authentic. I look up to his (Rajamouli) work and been a fan even before Baahubali (2015). In fact, not many would know that when I met him at the airport, I was like, ‘Sir I want to work with you’. After Baahubali, the moment I heard that he is working on his next film, I knew I had to work with him. He was surprised, and told me that he was also thinking of working with me and I would have got a call from him anyway."

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR will narrate the stories of well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

RRR, which reportedly has a massive budget of Rs 300 crores, will open in theatres in 10 Indian languages worldwide on 30 July, 2020.

Alia has been making intelligent film choices in the recent past. Owing to her on-point acting skills, she has been getting a slew of offers. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Alia states that the secret behind her success is not the fact that she is sorted, but that she is honest about choosing her subjects.

She reveals that while choosing scripts, she thinks like an audience member. She judges whether she would want to watch a particular film more than once. If the answer's a 'No,' the actress reveals she generally does not take up the narrative. The next factor that she weighs in, is variety.

She follows no formula, says the Raazi actress, while deciding what to do next. Whether it is a "quick film, a big film, a thriller or a happy film," Alia says she only goes by her instincts.

