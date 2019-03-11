You are here:

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's magnum opus to release in Tamil, Telugu; SS Rajamouli unveils logos

FP Staff

Mar 11, 2019 16:00:22 IST

Dharma Productions' multi-starrer project Brahmastra is expected to release in both Tamil and Telugu languages, besides Hindi. The makers of the film revealed the official logos of the film on their social media.

Director SS Rajamouli also took to his social media on Monday to unveil the Telugu logo of the film.

Brahmastra, which is touted to be the first instalment in a trilogy, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. It is produced by Karan Johar and is called the most ambitious project of director Ayan Mukerji so far. The makers had released the official logo of the film earlier this month at the Kumbh Mela 2019.

The film, which is ready to hit theatres this Christmas, also stars Naagin-fame Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Updated Date: Mar 11, 2019 16:00:22 IST

tags: Alia Bhatt , Amitabh Bachchan , Ayan Mukerji , Bollywood , Brahmastra , Brahmastra logo , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Ranbir Kapoor , South Indian Movies , SouthIndianMovies , SS Rajamouli , Tamil Telugu

also see

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt unveil logo of Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy adventure

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt unveil logo of Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy adventure

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji shares Ranbir Kapoor's early look test as a rugged, long-haired Rumi

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji shares Ranbir Kapoor's early look test as a rugged, long-haired Rumi

Brahmastra logo: Amitabh Bachchan introduces the mysterious weapon connected to Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva

Brahmastra logo: Amitabh Bachchan introduces the mysterious weapon connected to Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva