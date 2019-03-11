Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's magnum opus to release in Tamil, Telugu; SS Rajamouli unveils logos

Dharma Productions' multi-starrer project Brahmastra is expected to release in both Tamil and Telugu languages, besides Hindi. The makers of the film revealed the official logos of the film on their social media.

#NewsBreak: #Brahmāstra to release in #Tamil and #Telugu... Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy... Directed by Ayan Mukerji... Produced by Dharma Productions... Fox Star Studios presentation... #Christmas2019 release. pic.twitter.com/xl6TPadQM2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2019

Director SS Rajamouli also took to his social media on Monday to unveil the Telugu logo of the film.

Happy to launch the Telugu logo of the first Indian mythical fusion drama trilogy, #Brahmastra that’s being made on an epic scale with the magnificent star cast... Best wishes to #AyanMukerji @karanjohar @BrahmastraFilm. https://t.co/K3xhKdkMr1 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 11, 2019

Brahmastra, which is touted to be the first instalment in a trilogy, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. It is produced by Karan Johar and is called the most ambitious project of director Ayan Mukerji so far. The makers had released the official logo of the film earlier this month at the Kumbh Mela 2019.

The film, which is ready to hit theatres this Christmas, also stars Naagin-fame Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

