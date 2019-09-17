Narendra Modi's life inspires Sanjay Leela Bhansali's co-production Mann Bairagi; Prabhas unveils first look on Instagram

After Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead, another film of the Prime Minister is in the offing. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will co-produce the movie, titled Mann Bairagi, a report by Hindustan Times states.

The first look poster has been unveiled on Modi's 69th birthday on Tuesday, by Saaho star Prabhas.

Check out the poster here

Speaking to the daily about bankrolling the film, Bhansali says, "The story was very well-researched, and the turning point of our PM’s life as a young ma really intrigued me. I felt that it’s an unheard story which needs to be told." He adds that the story if the film has a “universal appeal and message.”

The film will be written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, and is reportedly based on an “untold story from the life of the Prime Minister which has not been in the public domain so far.” The director says that for him, Mann Bairagi is a "human interest story about the self-discovery of a person who went on to become such a strong leader of our country.”

The movie will be co-produced by Mahaveer Jain.

Earlier this year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali produced his niece Sharmin Segal and Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan's Bollywood debut Malaal. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film follows "Shiva and Astha, two very different people from contrasting backgrounds, who experience the innocence of love", as per the official synopsis.

In August, it was reported Bhansali's upcoming directorial Inshallah, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead, has been indefinitely shelved. However, as per recent reports, Hrithik Roshan might replace Khan in the lead role. There has been no word from the makers' end on the same.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi was panned by critics for being an unfaithful depiction of the prime minister's life.

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2019 12:34:08 IST