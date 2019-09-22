Akshay Kumar teams up with B Praak, Ammy Virk for first music video Filhaal, begins shooting at St. Xavier's, Mumbai

Akshay Kumar, who is currently basking in the success of his last release Mission Mangal, has teamed up with musician B Praak for his first ever music video. Titled as Filhaal, the music video also features Punjabi actor Ammy Virk and actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nuper. According to the press statement, the actors have begun filming the video today (22 September) in Mumbai. Pictures from the set show the actors in the city's St Xavier's College.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the music video is written by lyricist Jaani and is expected to have emotional and romantic undertones attached to it. B Praak had previously worked on Akshay's historical epic Kesari and sang the popular track 'Teri Mitti'. The song was a heartwarming tribute to the soldiers of our country, with poignant lyrics that evoked feelings of patriotism.

Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing up for the release of the romantic comedy Good News (which also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani), Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4, and the remake of Tamil horror comedy Kanchana 2 titled Laxmmi Bomb (opposite Kiara Advani) among others. Ammy Virk will soon make his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh's upcoming sports drama 83. It was announced that he will be playing the role of fast bowler Balvinder Singh Sandhu in Kabir Khan's directorial.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2019 11:28:52 IST