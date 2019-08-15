Mission Mangal movie review: Vidya-Akshay-starrer plays to the gallery to entertain while patronising women and Muslims

Language: Hindi

There is a how-to book hidden in the folds of this film: How To Keep An Audience Engaged While Patronising Women Yet Seeming To Be Feminist, While Patronising Muslims Yet Seeming To Be Kind, While Playing To The Gallery Yet Seeming To Rebel.

Director Jagan Shakti's Mission Mangal is a fictionalised account of the Indian Space Research Organisation's Mars Orbiter Mission (MoM) aka Mangalyaan launched in November 2013 that got a space probe orbiting Mars by November 2014, and catapulted ISRO into a small, elite club of space agencies worldwide to have reached the Red Planet. It is a saga of Indian enterprise, jugaad and hope.

The film is clearly inspired by a photograph of a bunch of exultant women in bright colourful saris with flowers in their hair celebrating after Mangalyaan entered the Martian orbit, a visual that had caught the imagination of the Indian public back in 2014. According to BBC, ISRO later clarified that those pictured were administrative staff and not scientists, but the image unwittingly drew global and national attention to the number of women who do indeed defy social norms and stereotypes to work as space scientists at ISRO.

Drawing on the positivity of that famous photo, Mission Mangal's story is told through a fictional mission director named Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay Kumar)and his largely female team headed by project director Tara Shinde (Vidya Balan). Experts will tell us whether Jagan Shakti & Co are anywhere near accurate in their detailed description of the processes that went into making Mangalyaan successful. If it turns out that they are even somewhat so, then the first area where the film scores is the manner in which it breaks scientific complexities down into simple language for the layperson and recounts it like a mystery story for teenagers. To keep a narrative light while peppering dialogues with words like "perigee" is an achievement, and hat tip to Shakti for that.

The other achievement is less laudable. Mission Mangal is designed for easy laughs by unashamedly playing to the gallery. This point is exemplified by a scene in which Rakesh clashes with former NASA employee Rupert Desai (played by Dalip Tahil). Rupert is, of course, a pain in Rakesh's desi neck, an Indian chappie with a trace of an American accent who reveres his ex organisation while our desi boy is trying so hard to do something for swades with swadeshi means. Can there be a more readymade villain in this era where chest-thumping deshbhakti is the order of the day? During that juvenile scene, Rakesh makes a mock cellphone call at a meeting with ISRO's top echelons. At the other end of his imaginary line is a revered figured from recent Indian history who Rakesh converses with in Tamil while he dismisses Rupert as "imported man". Later in the conversation, our hero also pretends that it was a slip of the tongue when he addressed his bete noir as "popat" instead of Rupert. Giggle giggle. Taaliyaaaaan!

The third 'achievement' should not ideally be called that, except that it is undoubtedly what the filmmaker set out to achieve: make an appearance of questioning the social status quo while in fact reassuring conservatives that change can happen without inconveniencing them, without disrupting deeply problematic Indian traditions and without upsetting the apple cart of prevailing prejudice. So, Balan's Tara Shinde may tell off her husband (Sanjay Kapur) for trying to guilt her about her professional versus personal commitments, but she never once cries off doing any of her traditionally designated wifely duties, never demands that he himself share her housekeeping workload and instead asks only that he do the comparatively 'masculine' job of paying the electricity bill. So, lightweight satellite designer Varsha Pillai (played by Nithya Menen) is encouraged by Rakesh to continue working through a pregnancy, but the pregnancy itself is Varsha's submission to her obnoxious mother in law's crudely articulated demand that she get a baby in her belly.

It may well be argued that Mission Mangal is a portrayal of the reality of Mangalyaan's women scientists, but since the film is only inspired by them and not claiming to be an accurate documentary about them, since it is evident that their story has been highly fictionalised for the purpose of entertainment, since even their real names are not used here, and since Mission Mangal demands a suspension of disbelief in so many areas from the audience, it is worth asking why it avoids showing another sort of woman who too exists in the real world. The message is clear: women in saris with gajras and bindis will do cool things like exploring outer space, but don't worry, they will also continue to do all the housework with the housemaid, make you hot puris and have your babies whether they want to or not.

And do not get me started about the stereotype of the Westernised woman in Mission Mangal, the extremely condescending dialogues about women and Home Science etc from purportedly progressive men, and the insidious messaging about Islam.

Mission Mangal is fun and educational at one level, but make no mistake about this: its veneer of progressiveness masks a highly conservative, prejudiced core.

