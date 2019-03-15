Kesari song 'Teri Mitti' sees Akshay Kumar and his battalion pay tribute to soldiers

With just a week away from the release, Akshay Kumar released a new song from his upcoming film Kesari titled 'Teri Mitti'. The actor took to social media to share the song and wrote that its dedicated to the unsung heroes of our country.

The lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir, music is composed by Arko, and the song is sung by B Praak. The video opens with slow motion shots of the battle in the movie. It plays to an emotional tone with the video, focusing on a soldiers’ life, his feelings and love for the country. Teri Mitti is a heartwarming tribute to the country, and with poignant lyrics, tries to evoke thoughts of patriotism.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari narrates the tale of Havildar Ishar Singh (played by Akshay) who participates in the Battle of Saragarhi, a war fought between an army of 21 Sikhs and 10,000 Afghans in 1897. The period drama has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and has been reportedly made on a budget of Rs 60 crore. The movie will hit the theaters on 21 March.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 17:12:06 IST