83: Ranveer Singh prepares for upcoming sports drama with Kapil Dev

Ranveer Singh leaves no stone unturned when it comes to giving a power-packed performance. The actor is buckling up for his upcoming film 83 and is set to amaze fans in his role as Kapil Dev, as he seems to learn the intricacies from the legend himself.

Yet again, Ranveer is proving that he is the powerhouse. His latest Instagram posts are proof that the actor is going to nail his performance as the cricket legend.

The Padmaavat actor shared pictures with ace cricketer where the two can be seen exchanging beaming smiles. Ranveer holds a pen and a notebook, which is somehow indicating that he is making notes. In another frame, the two are seen discussing something in depth.

It looks like Ranveer has developed more fondness for Kapil as he sits cross-legged on a couch listening to the legend carefully. The monochrome image in the backdrop has a big-framed pictured of Kapil holding a bat.

In the third post, the two are seen sharing a cup of some beverage and seem to relish the meeting in full swing.

83 is based on the ace cricketer, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also served as the team's coach from October 1999 to August 2000.

Alongside Ranveer, the film will star R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

The film will receive direction from Kabir Khan while Madhu Mantena, Vishu Induri, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala will serve as the producers.

Releasing next year, the film will hit the big screens on 10 April.

Updated Date: May 25, 2019 17:17:00 IST

