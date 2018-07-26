Aamir Khan, T-Series confirm a Christmas 2019 release date for Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul

Aamir Khan's production house and T-Series will release the biopic on T-Series' founder Gulshan Kumar on Christmas 2019. The biopic will be titled Mogul and is set to be directed by the Subhash Kapoor, who is known for his satirical comical dramas like Phas Gaye Re Obama, Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2.

T-Series made this announcement via Twitter on 26 July:

#AamirKhanProduction & T-Series are happy to announce Christmas 2019 as the release date for the biopic on #GulshanKumar, written and directed by @subkapoor. Filming to begin early next year.#BhushanKumar #TeamAKP @aamir_khan @TSeries — TSeries (@TSeries) July 26, 2018

In the meantime, Aamir will be working on his action-adventure film, Thugs Of Hindostan based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. His production house will also be releasing the Hindi version of Kamal Hassan’s Vishwaroopam 2 which will be hitting the theatres on Diwali this year. Interestingly, many of Aamir's films like 3 Idiots, PK, Taare Zameen Par and Dangal have released during the Christmas period.

Back in 2017, Akshay Kumar unveiled the first look of Mogul. However, due to creative differences, he stepped out of the project.

My association with Him began with my very first film. He was The Emperor Of Music! Now know His story... #Mogul, The Gulshan Kumar story! pic.twitter.com/lD8V6s4HeX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 15, 2017

Gulshan Kumar was the founder of the T-Series music label (Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.), and a Bollywood movie producer who released hit films like Aashiqui, Bahaar Aane Tak, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Ayee Milan Ki Raat, Meera Ka Mohan, and Jeena Marna Tere Sang. He was shot dead outside the Jeeteshwar Mahadev Mandir in Mumbai on 12 August 1997, leaving his empire to his younger brother Krishan Kumar Dua and son Bhushan Kumar.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 19:08 PM