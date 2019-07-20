You are here:

Mission Mangal: Mumbai Police cites Akshay Kumar's film to promote road safety awareness

FP Staff

Jul 20, 2019 16:27:22 IST

The trailer of Mission Mangal, which released on 18 July, not only garnered praises for some of its dialogues, but also caught the eye of meme-makers. Now Mumbai Police and Rajasthan Police have also used created memes featuring a Dalip Tahil's dialogue from the film to promote road safety awareness.

Here's Mumbai Police's tweet:

Tahil and Fox Star Studios also responded to the meme.

The Rajasthan Police used Akshay Kumar's dialogue from the film, "Puri duniya se kaho 'copy that!'" (Tell the entire world 'copy that'!). The tweet encourages vehicle owners to either wear a helmet or seat belt and abide by traffic rules.

The film, which traces the journey of the scientists who made India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) possible, stars Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya and Nithya Menen along with Kumar in pivotal roles.

Kumar plays scientist Rakesh Dhawan, who, along with Balan's Tara Shinde, assembles a team of scientists from different backgrounds to send a satellite to Mars. Despite facing skepticism from their higher-ups and lack of funding, they manage to successfully execute the mission.

The film is directed by Jagan Shakti, and produced by Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios. R Balki, who directed Kumar in Padman, is also a producer on Mission Mangal.

Mission Mangal is scheduled to release on 15 August and will clash with John Abraham's Batla House.

