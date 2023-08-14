Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar starrer OMG 2 has managed to find its audience despite Sunny Deol’s juggernaut at the box office. The film witnessed good growth over the weekend and currently stands with a grand total of Rs 43.11 crore.

With this, the social dramedy has turned out to be the seventh-highest opening weekend grosser of 2023 after Pathaan (Rs 280.75 crore), Gadar 2 (134.88 crore), Adipurush (103 crore), KKBKKJ (Rs 68.17 crore), TJMM (Rs 70.64 crore) and RRKPK (Rs 45.90 crore). The film has beaten Satyaprem Ki Katha (Rs 37.35 crore), Bholaa (Rs 40.40 crore) and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Rs 22.59 crore) to achieve this feat.

The film has registered good advances for Monday and since it has the benefit of Independence Day and Parsi New Year holidays, OMG 2 has all the potential to cross the Rs 70 crore mark by Wednesday.

Wht a gutsy, sensitive & a fine film #OhMyGod2 is! I hope ths film by the brilliant #AmitRai is a conversation starter – @ashwinvarde@akshaykumar is GodLike to act in &to back ths cinema.

Such superlative acting by #PawanMalhotra@TripathiiPankaj @yamigautam &everybdy else. Wow — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) August 13, 2023

Written and directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also stars Arun Govil, Govind Namdev, Brijendra Kala, Aarush Varma and Pawan Malhotra in prominent roles.

The music of OMG 2 is composed by Vikram Montrose, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Djstrings, Pranaay and Sandesh Shandilya while lyrics are written by Kabeer Shukla, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Djstrings, Shekhar Astitwa, Ginny Diwan and Sandesh Shandilya.

The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde under the banners of Cape of Good Films, Viacom18 Studios and Wakaoo Films.