After Pathaan, Gadar 2 & Adipurush, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 becomes seventh-highest first-weekend grosser of 2023
Despite Gadar 2's dominance, OMG 2 has managed to perform extremely well at the box office
Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar starrer OMG 2 has managed to find its audience despite Sunny Deol’s juggernaut at the box office. The film witnessed good growth over the weekend and currently stands with a grand total of Rs 43.11 crore.
With this, the social dramedy has turned out to be the seventh-highest opening weekend grosser of 2023 after Pathaan (Rs 280.75 crore), Gadar 2 (134.88 crore), Adipurush (103 crore), KKBKKJ (Rs 68.17 crore), TJMM (Rs 70.64 crore) and RRKPK (Rs 45.90 crore). The film has beaten Satyaprem Ki Katha (Rs 37.35 crore), Bholaa (Rs 40.40 crore) and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Rs 22.59 crore) to achieve this feat.
#OMG2 It’s just not a film.. it’s a movement!
Proud of you @akshaykumar sir! @yamigautam Outstanding!@TripathiiPankaj Completely nailed it.🙏
This is a must watch movie for people of all ages.
हर हर महादेव!🔱
जय महाकाल!🔱
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#AkshayKumar #OMG2Review #OMG2MovieReview pic.twitter.com/3njKRvGksO
— Puneri Akkians (@PuneAkkians) August 11, 2023
Related Articles
The film has registered good advances for Monday and since it has the benefit of Independence Day and Parsi New Year holidays, OMG 2 has all the potential to cross the Rs 70 crore mark by Wednesday.
Wht a gutsy, sensitive & a fine film #OhMyGod2 is! I hope ths film by the brilliant #AmitRai is a conversation starter – @ashwinvarde@akshaykumar is GodLike to act in &to back ths cinema.
Such superlative acting by #PawanMalhotra@TripathiiPankaj @yamigautam &everybdy else. Wow
— Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) August 13, 2023
Written and directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also stars Arun Govil, Govind Namdev, Brijendra Kala, Aarush Varma and Pawan Malhotra in prominent roles.
The music of OMG 2 is composed by Vikram Montrose, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Djstrings, Pranaay and Sandesh Shandilya while lyrics are written by Kabeer Shukla, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Djstrings, Shekhar Astitwa, Ginny Diwan and Sandesh Shandilya.
The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde under the banners of Cape of Good Films, Viacom18 Studios and Wakaoo Films.
also read
After Pathaan & The Kerala Story, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani becomes sixth film of 2023 to enter Rs 100 crore club
Ranveer Singh has achieved this elite club for the seventh time after ’83, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela…RamLeela, Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy
The Barbie bonanza continues at the box office, Oppenheimer holds the No. 2 spot
Barbenheimer has proven to be not a one-weekend phenomenon but an ongoing box-office bonanza
Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Barbie joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors
In modern box office history, just 53 movies have made over $1 billion, not accounting for inflation, and Barbie is now the biggest to be directed by one woman