Cast: Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Satish Kaushik, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Rohini Hattangadi

Director: Farhad Samji

Language: Hindi

For cinegoers and cinema lovers, Eid means a masala entertainer with high-octane action and drama featuring Salman Khan. For decades, we have seen the megastar delivering Eid blockbusters like Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Race 3, Wanted, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger and Bharat.

This time too, industry’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan has offered a family actioner on the auspicious occasion of Eid with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. But does this Farhad Samji directorial is an Eid blockbuster? Let’s find out…

Talking about the plot, it revolves around Bhaijaan (Salman Khan) and his three brothers Moh, Ishq and Luv (Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam), who enjoy a peaceful and happy life in Delhi. Bhaijaan is an ideal elder brother, who sacrificed his love for brothers (love interest played by Bhagyashree in a cameo) as the siblings feel that a woman can hamper the bond between them.

But later, Moh, Ishq and Luv fall in love with Muskaan, Sukoon and Chahat (Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar). While the trio are now in a fix to tell Bhaijaan about their love interests, they come up with the idea that if their elder brother falls in love with a woman, it will be easy for them to tell him about their relationships.

And soon, we see Bhagyalaxmi (Pooja Hegde) entering their locality from Hyderabad and Moh, Ishq and Luv decide she can be their ideal sister-in-law. She becomes their paying guest and soon falls head over heels for Bhaijaan due to his simplicity and charismatic charm.

He enquires about him with his brothers, who heap praises about Bhaijaan but when Bhagya says she and her family hate violence, they lie about their elder sibling that he too hates violence but in reality, he is exactly the opposite (but only when needed).

While Bhagya is on her way with Bhaijaan and his brothers to Hyderabad to meet her family, she witnesses Jaan’s violent avatar after a mob of goons attacks them. She is shocked to see the bloodshed around her and asks Bhaijaan to promise her that he will leave this path and lead a normal peaceful life. But soon, they come to know that mob attacked them because they wanted to kill Bhagyalaxmi followed by her family members.

Now, how will Bhaijaan and his brothers tackle this unknown enemy to save Bhagya’s family? To know that you have to watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on the big screen.

Talking about performances, Salman Khan, like always, rules the screen with swag and ultimate presence with the combination of dumdaar dialogues and massy action sequences. Pooja Hegde lights up the canvas with her charm and cuteness. Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar play their parts well and their camaraderie adds the laughter punch to the movie. Venkatesh Daggubati as Bala is earnest and sincere. Jagapathi Babu nails the character of the menacing Nageshwar while Vijender Singh shines as one of the lead antagonists. Satish Kaushik’s last screen presence will definitely make you emotional.

Director Farhad Samji perfectly weaves the narrative with some amazing family moments, emotional drama, peppy songs and hilarious punchlines and situations. Once again, Salman Khan delivers a perfect Eid treat to his fans.

Rating: 3.5 (out of 5 stars)

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is playing in cinemas

