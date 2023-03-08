Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur

Director: Luv Ranjan

Language: Hindi

After Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani & Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir Kapoor returns to the rom-com genre with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The trailer and songs of the film garnered tremendous response from moviegoers, with the crackling chemistry between RK and Shraddha Kapoor becoming the biggest highlight. But has the film fulfilled the expectations of the lead stars and director Luv Ranjan’s fans? Let’s find out…

Talking about the plot, TJMM narrates the story of Mickey (Ranbir Kapoor), a son of a rich family, who is involved in multiple businesses. Apart from these numerous financial interests, he is also in the business of breaking relationships along with best friend Dabbas (Anubhav Singh Bassi), where the job of the duo is to help a person to split with his partner without damaging his or her image.

During Dabbas’ bachelor’s party in Spain, Mickey falls in love with Tinni (Shraddha Kapoor), a practical and fun-loving girl, who belong to the family of CAs. The couple plans to take their relationship to the next level but soon one of them wants to call it quits. What is the reason for taking this decision? Will they finally stay together? To find out, you have this fun and entertaining ride on the big screen.

Talking about the performances, Ranbir Kapoor hits the ball out of the park as Mickey. His charismatic charm and amazing screen presence make the film a visual treat. His comic timing along with hilarious punchlines are winners. Well, honestly, RK should be offered more rom-coms as he is turning out to be the king of this genre, thanks to his expressive eyes, which speak volumes in each and every frame. Shraddha Kapoor is terrific as Tinni, her character will find resonance with girls from this generation. The chemistry between her and RK is just lit. Anubhav Singh Bassi makes a great debut as he makes his presence memorable with superb one-liners. His camaraderie with Ranbir will remind you of your best friend. Dimple Kapadia is cute and superb as Ranbir’s mom. Boney Kapoor makes his first appearance on the big canvas appreciable but his character should have got more screen time.

After the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luv Ranjan ticks all the right boxes again with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The exotic locations and chartbuster music add great value to the film. Special mention to the superb climax, which will leave a huge smile on your face while exiting the cinema hall.

Rating: 3.5 (out of 5 stars)

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is playing in cinemas

