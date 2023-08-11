Cast: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Simratt Kaur

Director: Anil Sharma

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar, which released in 2001, was an all-time blockbuster, which was filled with massy dialogues, machoism and OTT but impressive action sequences. So, when the makers announced that they are coming up with a sequel after 22 long years, it garnered mixed responses as the audience didn’t want the producers to spoil the nostalgia and cult following of the prequel. The film has finally hit the screens and is expected to take a humongous opening. But, does this sequel manages to fulfil the expectations of the cinegoers? Let’s find out…

Talking about Gadar 2, it starts off from where the first part concluded. The story, which is made 22 years later shows a grown-up Jeetey (Utkarsh Sharma), who wants to become an actor but his father Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) wants him to become an army officer. Jeetey and Sakina’s (Ameesha Patel) mother-son bond makes you remind of your camaraderie with your mom.

The plot is set in 1971 during the war situation, where we see an army officer Devendra Rawat (Gaurav Chopraa) request desh-bhakt truck-driver Tara Singh to arrange 50 trucks from his union as the Indian army is creating a backup. While the Pakistani army illegally and unethically tries to capture India’s Ram Tekdi, Tara Singh and team reach the location with ammunition on Rawat’s order to help the Indian army.

While the Indian army successfully manages to beat the opposition, Pakistani General Hamid Iqbal (Manish Wadhwa) captures some of the Indian soldiers along with some truck drivers. Jeetey thinks that even his father has been captured unethically by the troops, so he goes to Pakistan to get his Paapey. But what follows the plot is an unexpected twist with some heavy dialogues, massy action sequences and a lot of drama.

Director Anil Sharma hit the right chords by playing high on nostalgic moments and keeping the essence of the story-telling intact just like the first part. The filmmaker made sure that he gets all the claps and hoots by executing big-screen action sequences along with jingoistic dialogues in our Tara Singh signature style.

Talking about the performances, Sunny Deol is solid as Tara Singh and impresses with his machoism and dialogue delivery. Ameesha Patel portrays her character to perfection. Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur put their best foot forward with their characters. Manish Wadhwa shines as Hamid Iqbal and makes you hate his character to the core.

Anil Sharma has blended all the ingredients in perfect proportion to give us a massy-actioner for the big screen.

Rating: 3.5 (out of 5 stars)

Gadar 2 is playing in cinemas near you