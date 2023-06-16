After delivering a bonafide blockbuster with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, filmmaker Om Raut is ready to entertain the audience with the retelling of the epic Ramayana by using modern technologies, VFX and some leverages. So, has he succeeded to enthrall the audience with this mega-budget extravaganza? Let’s find out…

Well, the story of Ramayana, which celebrates ‘good over evil’, is sacred for every Indian and honestly, re-narrating this tale requires courage and guts. So, director Om deserves appreciation for his brave effort. However, the film fails to strike a chord with you due to the loss of essence in the characters, which rely heavily on VFX and less on emotions.

While the filmmaker used heavy VFX to make it visually appealing to youth, this decision has unfortunately overpowered the storytelling. The screenplay played a big loophole as it fails to grab our attention and keep us glued to our seats. With the runtime of 3 hours, one would expect a water-tight screenplay and razor-sharp editing but sadly, it makes the cine goer lose his interest due to many unnecessary songs and sequences, which does nothing but hamper the experience.

Also, the decision of narrating this story in a dark atmosphere looked completely wrong as it leaves you with a gloomy experience. The addition of animated characters and their superpowers reminds you of MCU and DC characters like The Flash, Rocket from The Guardians of the Galaxy and others. In fact, it also takes you to parts of The Hobbit and Gotham City from The Batman.

Talking about the performances, the character, which literally stood out in the ensemble cast was Sita aka Janaki played by Kriti Sanon. Her aura rules the big screen. She literally shines in emotional moments and her chemistry with Raghav looks amazing. If you love Ramayana, you would find the characterization of Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan as Raghav, Shesh and Lankesh underwhelming. Devdatta Nage impressed as Bajrang while Vatsal Sheth steals the show as one of the lead antagonists Indrajeet.

With a long duration, overloaded VFX and non-engaging screenplay, Adipurush turns out to be a tiring and exhausting affair.

Rating: 2 (out of 5 stars)

