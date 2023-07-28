Cast: Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand

Director: Karan Johar

Language: Hindi with a little bit of Bengali

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is easily one of the biggest releases of the years. The trailer and songs have hit the right notes among the audience. But does this rom-com family drama has managed to win the hearts of the cinegoers? Let’s find out…

The plot of the movie deals with Rocky (Ranveer Singh) a typical fun-loving Punjabi boy, who falls head over heels for Rani (Alia Bhatt) a simple but strong-headed ambitious Bengali girl. While they are madly in love with each other, their family background and culture are poles apart. So, to understand each other families, the duo decide to stay with their would-be in-laws for three months. While Rocky and Rani go all out to impress each other families, during this journey we see some beautiful moments, which are tied with brilliant screenplay and impeccable narrative.

The maverick filmmaker Karan Johar, who returns to the director’s chair after 7-long years, brings out a delightful family drama, which is not boring even for a single frame. Apart from showing cultural differences in the most apt manner, which is complemented by beautiful songs, exotic locations, vibrant feels and larger-than-life sets, KJo gives some important social messages of contemporary society in a subtle yet impactful manner.

Talking about the performances, Ranveer Singh delivered one of his best performances as Rocky Randhawa. He rules every frame with his naughtiness, charm and charismatic aura. Alia Bhatt is vibrant as Rani and gives one of the most mature acts of her career. Dharmendra is adorable and makes his emotional scenes are clap-worthy. Watching him on the big screen is indeed a visual treat. Shabana Azmi is pitch-perfect while Jaya Bachchan leaves a mark with her meaty role. Tota Roy Choudhury and Churni Ganguly are superb as Rani’s parents while Aamir Bashir and Kshitee Jog as Rocky’s father and mother are impressive. Anjali Anand shines as Gayatri Randhawa (Rocky’s sister).

On the whole, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is easily one of the best films of the year and needs to be watched on the big screen.

Rating: 4 (out of 5 stars)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is playing in cinemas near you