Aftab Shivdasani tests negative for COVID-19; urges followers to maintain physical distance, use masks

On 11 September, Aftab Shivdasani had said that he had contracted the virus after developing a mild fever and dry cough.

Aftab Shivdasani recently took to social media to announce that he had tested negative for the coronavirus. He thanked his fans for the support during his recovery.

In his post, he noted that coronavirus is a treatable disease and no taboo should be attached with it. He also urged his followers to maintain physical distance, and use sanitisers and masks

Here is his post

Grateful. ❤️✨🙏🏼

Om Sai Ram

Allah Malik. pic.twitter.com/8MImmgJCE6 — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) September 29, 2020

On 11 September, the Masti actor had said that he had contracted the virus after developing a mild fever and dry cough. The symptoms appeared after he completed the shoot of his web series, Poison 2, following which he intended to fly to London and be with his family.

"People are very scared and rightfully so. It is something invisible. I myself don’t know how I got it. At least if we knew what to take prevention from, things would have been easier," Shivdasani had told Hindustan Times.

Poison 2 is the second instalment of the Zee 5 show and it also stars Sakshi Pradhan, Raai Laxmi, Pooja Chopra and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles, according to Bollywood Life.

On Monday, Mumbai''s COVID-19 tally count crossed two lakh and reached 2,00,901. The death toll stands at 8,834.