Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for Coronavirus; actor is currently in home quarantine

Aftab Shivdasani took to social media to announce that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Actor Aftab Shivdasani penned a letter to his fans today informing them that he has contracted Coronavirus.

The actor tweeted that he got himself tested for COVID-19 after he started showing “minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever”. Medical professionals have advised him to stay under home quarantine, the Grand Masti actor said. He has also asked the people who may have come in contact with him to get tested and take care of their health.

The news comes just days after actor Arjun Kapoor announced that he had tested positive for the disease.

“Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine,” he wrote.

Aftab also emphasised on the need to be socially distant, along with using masks and sanitisers as much as possible. “We will win this together” read the actor’s resounding ending words.

According to a report by DNA, the actor had recently come to India from London to shoot for his upcoming webshow Poison 2. It is not known whether his family (wife Nin Dusanj and daughter who was born last month) are in Mumbai with him currently. He has assured his fan following that he has been under “medical supervision of doctors and the authorities”.

Poison 2 is the second installment of the Zee 5 show and it also stars Sakshi Pradhan, Raai Laxmi, Pooja Chopra and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles, according to Bollywood Life.