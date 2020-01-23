83: Nagarjuna, Kamal Haasan to present Telugu and Tamil versions of Kabir Khan's sports drama

The Telugu and Tamil versions of Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama 83 will be presented by Nagarjuna and Kamal Haasan, respectively. Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, 83 chronicles Indian cricket team's historic 1983 World Cup triumph against the West Indies team. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of former India captain Kapil Dev in the film.

Here is the announcement

India Today reports that Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films in association with Sashikanth's Y Not Studio and Reliance Entertainment will distribute the Tamil print of the film in Tamil Nadu. Nagarjuna will collaborate with Reliance Entertainment for the Telugu version in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Nagarjuna also shared the development in a tweet and wrote that he was glad to bring the film to Telugu speaking audiences.

Here is his tweet

The cast of the film includes, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, the inventor of the 'badam shot' and Saqib Saleem as all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath. Harrdy Sandhu will portray another all-rounder, Madan Lal. Tamil actor Jiiva has been cast as Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Pankaj Tripathi will play the role of team manager PR Man Singh. Punjabi actor Ammy Virk will bring Balvinder on screen. Tahir Raj Bhasin will essay the role of Sunil Gavaskar, YouTube personality Sahil Khattar will play Syed Kirmani, Marathi actor Adinath Kothare will portray Dilip Vengsarkar, Dinker Sharma is Kirti Azad, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, and R Badree is Sunil Valson.

Deepika Padukone has been confirmed to play Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife in the film. This will be her first project alongside Ranveer after their marriage in November 2018.

83 is slated to be out on 10 April.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 19:01:39 IST