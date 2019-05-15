83: Deepika Padukone to reportedly co-produce, star opposite Ranveer Singh in sports drama

Deepika Padukone will reportedly co-produce and star in the upcoming sports drama 83, directed by Kabir Khan. While Ranveer Singh will essay former Indian cricket team skipper Kapil Dev, under whose captaincy India won its first World Cup trophy, Padukone will play his wife Romi Bhatia, according to a Pinkvilla report. The report adds that the story will also explore the relationship between Dev and his wife on screen.

Padukone has also come on board as a co-producer via her banner KA Entertainment. 83 is her second project after Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in which she will portray Malti, an acid attack survivor. It was recently reported that the sports drama will be backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) with Madhu Mantena and Reliance Entertainment. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement confirming her involvement in the project.

The actress has previously shared screen space with Singh in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018).

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, 83 is slated to be released on 10 April, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks the first ever trilingual release for both Singh and director Khan.

