XAT 2023: Registration process begins, check steps to apply here

The Xavier School of Management has begun the registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website xatonline.in.

XAT 2023 is scheduled to be held on 8 January 2023, by Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur. The XAT score will be used by over 160 institutes for admission. Since the application process has already started, all aspirants applying for XAT exam this year are advised to check and verify the eligibility criteria for the exam specified by the conducting authority.

Those who register for the XAT exam should have a graduation degree from a recognised university. Those who are in their final year and would get their degrees by 10 June 2023 are also eligible to apply.

Here are the details of the exam schedule:

XAT 2023 Registration Process starts: 10 August 2022

XAT Application Process Ends: 30 November 2022

XAT Admit Card Release Date: 20 December 2022

XAT Exam Date: 8 January 2023

What are the steps to apply for XAT 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at xatonline.in and then click on Register.

Step 2: Fill in your email ID, phone number, name, password (as your choice), state, city, and security question.

Step 3: Go to the "register" button.

Step 4: You will get a verification email, once you enter your details.

Step 5: Fill in your login credentials and access the dashboard.

Step 6: Go to "Apply Now" and you will be taken to the application form page.

Step 7: Fill in your XAT Application Form and enter all the required information. Upload your required documents in the format asked.

Here is the direct link to apply for the XAT exam.

What is the application fee?

The registration fee for the exam is Rs 2,000. Those interested in XLRI programmes are required to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each. For more details on XAT 2023 examination, candidates should visit the official website xatonline.in.

