XAT 2023: Admit card to release today at xatonline.in; check how to download

The Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur will issue the admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 today, 26 December 2022. Once released, students who registered for the XAT 2023 exam can download the admit card from the official website. To download the XAT 2023 hall ticket, candidates will have to enter their login credentials such as their ID number and date of birth on the portal. According to the schedule, the XAT 2023 exam will be conducted online on 8 January from 2 pm to 5 pm. The XAT 2023 result will be declared on 23 January 2023. Candidates are advised to check the details mentioned on the admit card such as their name, date of birth (DoB), exam venue details, reporting time, XAT ID and password, photograph, signature, reference number and XAT 2023 exam day guidelines.

Here’s how to download XAT 2023 admit card:

Go to the official website.

Search and click on the XAT 2023 admit card link on the homepage.

Click on the “Login” tab and submit your XAT ID and Password

The XAT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Check, download and keep a printout of the XAT 2023 hall ticket for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carry a hard copy of the XAT 2023 admit card, along with a valid photo ID proof, on the day of the exam. Students must reach the examination centre at least one hour before the commencement of the XAT exam. Candidates will not be allowed to carry any sort of bag or luggage inside the XAT exam premises.

Every year, the Xavier School of Management conducts the XAT entrance test for students seeking admission into 150 B-schools across the country. For more related updates, candidates must keep checking the official page.

