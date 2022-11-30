XAT 2023: Online registration process ends today; check steps to apply

The Xavier School of Management will end the online registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 on Wednesday, 30 November. Candidates can apply for the aptitude test at xatonline.in. While applying for the XAT 2023 examination, candidates will have to pay Rs 2,000 as the application fee. Those interested in XLRI courses will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 per course. According to the schedule, the XAT 2023 will be held on 8 January by XLRI on behalf of XAMI. Those appearing for the exam can download the XAT admit card 2023 from 20 December onwards.

The Xavier Aptitude Test will comprise two parts. Part 1 of the entrance exam will have three sections – A, B, and C. These sections will have 24, 21, and 27 questions respectively. The XAT 2023 paper Part 2 which will include 25 general knowledge questions and essay writing.

Check out the steps to apply for XAT 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website at xatonline.in

Step 2: Search and click on the XAT 2023 registration link that is available on the main page

Step 3: Fill in the basic details, generate a XAT 2023 user ID and password

Step 4: Then log in with the newly generated credentials and complete the XAT application process

Step 5: Upload all the scanned documents (images) and pay the required application fee. Finally, submit the form

Step 6: Save and download the XAT 2023 confirmation page

Step 7: Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future use or reference

Candidates are advised to carefully fill in all the details in the online application form. No further request for change will be entertained by the Xavier School of Management once the final submit button is clicked. Candidates must note that the XAT score will be used by more than 160 institutes for admission.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.