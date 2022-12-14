Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has extended the date for the release of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 admit card. The XAT admit card which was scheduled to be released on 20 December will now be released on 26 December 2022. Candidates who have applied for the XAT 2023 exams will be able to download the admit card through the official web portal. It is to be noted that the XAT admit card will be issued to the registered candidates only. XAT 2023 exam will be conducted on 8 January 2023. The XAT exam will be conducted via the CBT(Computer Based Test) mode.

What are the steps to download the XAT 2023 Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the XAT 2023 official web portal.

Step 2: Go to the XAT 2023 Admit Card link on the web portal.

Step 3: Fill in the XAT 2023 Login ID and Password.

Step 4: The XAT Admit Card will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the XAT 2023 Admit Card for further use.

It is to be noted that the XAT score of the candidates will be taken into consideration for admission by more than 160 institutes.

Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur is organising the XAT 2023. The XAT question paper will consist of two parts – Part 1 and Part 2. Part 1 will have three sections consisting of 24, 21 and 27 questions respectively. Part 2 of the question paper will have 25 General Knowledge questions and an essay.

