XAT 2023: Registration deadline extended till 11 December, check details

The Xavier School of Management has extended the registration deadline for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023. Aspirants who want to appear for the test can register for the XAT 2023 exam on the official web portal – xatonline.in – till 11 December. The registration fee for XAT 2023 is Rs 2,000. Candidates who wish to register for the XLRI programmes are required to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 for each course. The XAT 2023 will be held by XLRI on 8 January. Those appearing for the exam can download their admit card 2023 from 20 December onwards.

What are the steps to register yourself for XAT 2023?

Step 1: Go to xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on the XAT 2023 registration link present on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your basic details and then generate your user ID and password

Step 4: Fill in your application form and then cross-verify the details

Step 5: Upload your required documents and then pay the application fee

Step 6: Download your XAT 2023 application form and then print a copy for future use.

Candidates should carefully fill in all the details in their XAT application form. The Xavier School of Management will not entertain any request for change once the final submit button is clicked. Candidates should note that the XAT score will be taken into consideration for admission by more than 160 institutes.

Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur is organising the XAT exam this year. The XAT question paper will have two parts- Part 1 and Part 2. Part 1 will consist of three sections that will have 24, 21 and 27 questions respectively. Part 2 of the question paper will consist of 25 General Knowledge questions and an essay.