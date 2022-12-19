The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced vacancies for the post of Veterinary officer. Interested candidates are able to apply for the posts on the official website of WBPSC – wbpsc.gov.in from 30 January to 20 February, 2023. The applications can be edited via the official website from 1 March to 8 March. An application fee of Rs 210 will be charged for the registration. Candidates belonging to the category of SC/ST from West Bengal and PWD are exempted from paying the fee. The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 158 vacancies. The posts are available in the Veterinary Officers in the Department of Animal Resources Development, Government of West Bengal.

The age of the applicant should not be more than 36 years on 1 January, 2022.

For more information, see the official notification here:

https://wbpsc.gov.in/Download? param1=Cur_20221219120528_ Advt-16-22_merged_compressed. pdf¶m2=advertisement.

Educational Qualifications

The applicants should hold a degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B. V. Sc. & A.H.) or Veterinary Science (B.V. Sc.) provided by a recognised university or institute. The candidates are required to have a knowledge of Bengali or Nepali, both spoken and written. The applicants are needed to be registered with a Veterinary Council, formed under any statute of the State government or the Government of India.

Important points

All the applicants have been advised to verify the details given in the online application very carefully. Candidates who have not filled the forms personally are especially advised to get a printout of the form for identifying the discrepancies, if any. Candidates who wish to change their address may change the same in the Profile Section, and then use the Edit option. Submitting more than one application for the post by the same candidate is strictly forbidden and such applications can attract cancellation. Marks obtained in Screening Test are not going to be considered for preparing the merit list for recommendation. Such marks will only be considered for the selection of candidates for interview. A candidate is going to be considered as ‘well qualified’ in case his/her educational qualification is at least one level more than the essential requirement.

