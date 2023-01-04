The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will close the online application process for the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment Examination 2022 today, 4 January 2023. Candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in till 3 pm. Through this recruitment exam, the Commission aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies. Once the registration facility closes, candidates will be able to edit their application forms from 9 January to 16 January 2023 (up to 3 pm). According to the schedule, the preliminary examination will be conducted in Kolkata and Darjeeling test centres in the month of May this year.

The maximum age limit for the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment Examination 2022 is 36 years as on 1 January 2022. More details on educational qualifications, selection process, vacancy details and pay scale are mentioned in the notification.

Read the WBPSC official notice here: https://wbpsc.gov.in/Download?param1=Cur_20221203122429_Advt13-2022.pdf¶m2=advertisement

Check the steps to apply for WBPSC Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2022

-Go to WBPSC’s official website at wbpsc.gov.in

-Search and click on the ‘One Time Registration’ link that is under the ‘Candidate’s Corner’ section

-Register yourself using personal and contact details and generate the WBPSC enrollment number

-Then login using the WBPSC enrollment number and password

-On the new page, fill up the application form for the recruitment exam

-Upload all the documents, pay the necessary fee and submit the form

-Save and download the application form for future need.

Candidates from the General/OBC category need to pay an application fee of Rs 210. SC/ST applicants of West Bengal and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) having physical disability of 40 percent and above have been exempted from payment of fee.

The recruitment examination will be conducted in two successive stages : (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple-Choice Question) and (ii) Main Examination (Conventional Type). It will then be followed by a Personality Test/Interview Round.

