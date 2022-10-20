WBPSC invites applications for Senior Scientific Officer and other posts

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has recently issued the official notification on its web portal for recruitment to the post of Lab Assistants, Senior Scientific Officer (SSO), and Scientific Assistants in the Narcotics Division of Forensic Science Laboratory. Aspirants who want to apply for WBPSC Recruitment can do so on the official website of the commission at wbpsc.gov.in. The WBPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 10 vacancies, out of which, 2 vacancies are for the position of Senior Scientific Officer, 4 are for the position of Scientific Assistant, and 4 are for the post of Laboratory Assistant. The last date to submit the online application is 11 November. It is to be noted that the candidates will be able to edit their forms from 12 to 18 November 2022.

What are the steps to apply for WBPSC posts?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the commission at wbpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to ‘One Time Registration’ on the WBPSC homepage.

Step 3: Fill up the WBPSC form and generate your enrollment number.

Step 4: Fill in your WBPSC enrollment number and password to login.

Step 5: Fill in your WBPSC application form, upload documents and pay the required fee.

Step 6: Submit your WBPSC registration form and save for future purposes.

What is the registration fee to be paid for these posts?

The registration fee for the post of SSO is Rs. 210 and a fee of Rs. 160 will be charged for the posts of Scientific Assistant and Laboratory Assistant.

Here is the link for WBPSC vacancy notification.

The commission has fixed the following category-wise qualifying marks in interview and candidates unable to secure the qualifying marks will not be considered for the post, irrespective of their academic qualification and marks scored in Screening Test.

UR – 40 percent

SC – 35 percent

ST – 30 percent

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.