The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has notified the dates for the results of various exams. The results will be made available to download on the official website of WBPSC. The WBCS (Exe) etc. Exam 2020 (for Group-A & Group B) results will be released on 20 January 2023. The result for Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Supervisor (Female only) Rect. Exam 2019 will be announced on 27 January. On the other hand, ICDS Supervisor (Female only) (for AWW/CWs) Exam 2019 (for Personality Test) will be declared on 30 January.

Steps to apply for downloading the result:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of WBPSC, click on the respective result link when available.

Step 2: After this, the result will open on your device’s screen.

Step 3: Go through your result properly, download it, and take out a hard copy for future reference.

In a recent development, WBPSC announced 158 vacancies for the post of Veterinary Officer vacancies. The application process will start on 30 January 2023 and conclude on 20 February at 3 PM. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of WBPSC. Applicants can edit their applications on the official website from 1 to 8 March 2023. It should be noted that the candidate’s age must not be more than 36 years as on 1 January 2022.

The applicants need to have a degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B. V. Sc. & A.H.) or Veterinary Science (B.V. Sc.). The degree should have been attained from a recognised university/institute or any qualification as given in the first and second schedules of the Indian Veterinary Council Act. 1984 (52 of 1984). Candidates are needed to be registered with a Veterinary Council established under any statute of the State government or the Government of India. The applicants are required to have knowledge of Nepali and Bengali, both written and spoken.

The candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 250. The SC/ST candidates and Persons with disabilities (P.W.D.) with physical disabilities of 40 per cent and above are exempted from the payment of the fee.

