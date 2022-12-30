The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released an official notice inviting candidates for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge (Jr. Divn.) in the West Bengal Judicial Service.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the Civil Judge post will have to first register themselves for the West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2022. To register for the Judicial Service Exam, candidates must visit the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

The registration window will open from 10 January 2023 onwards and the deadline to apply for the exam is 31 January 2023, up to 3 pm. Applicants will be able to make changes to their registration forms from 8 to 15 February 2023, up to 3 pm.

The commission aims to fill up a total of 29 vacancies in the organisation through this recruitment campaign. The minimum age requirement for the post of Civil Judge (Jr. Divn.) is 23 years while the maximum age limit is 35 years as on 30 December 2022.

Read the West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2023 here:

https://wbpsc.gov.in/Download?param1=Cur_20221230104513_ADVT.pdf¶m2=advertisement

Steps to register for West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2023:

-Go to wbpsc.gov.in.

-Search and click on the link that reads – ‘Registration for West Bengal Judicial Services Examination, 2022’, when the link is activated.

-As the new page opens, candidates need to register themselves and proceed with the application form.

-Fill up the form with all the necessary details, pay the requisite fee and submit the application.

-Keep a printout of the WB Judicial Service Examination application form for future reference.

Candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 210. It is to be noted that candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of, Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written), and Personality Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification and also keep a check on the main site.

