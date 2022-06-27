WBPRB Constable recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for over 1,600 posts ends today; check direct link

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary written test, followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as well as final written examination and interview

The online application process for Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police will conclude today, 27 June. The recruitment process is being conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board for 1,666 vacancies. Interested applicants can visit the website prb.wb.gov.in and complete the registration process.

Of the total number of vacancies, 256 posts are for Lady Constable and the remaining 1,410 openings are for Constable.

Steps to apply for WBPRB Constable recruitment 2022:

Visit the website prb.wb.gov.in.

Click on the link for Apply Online given on the main page.

Select the link for recruitment to “Post of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022” and choose apply option.

Enter the required details.

Pay the WBPRB application fee and submit the form.

Take a printout for future use.

Direct link here.

Application fee:

All aspirants except SC/ST category (of West Bengal only) will have to submit Rs 150 as application fee and Rs 20 as processing fee. People belonging to SC/ST category candidates will have to pay the processing fee of Rs 20 only.

Eligibility criteria:

Applicants must be between 18-27 years old as on 1 January 2022. The candidate must have cleared the Madhyamik Examination or its equivalent exam. “The applicant must be able to speak, read and write the Bengali language, provided that the provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts”, according to the official notice. For people in the mentioned districts, the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 (West Ben. Act XXIV of 1961) will be valid. View the recruitment notice here.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary written test, followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as well as final written examination and interview. For more details, candidates can visit the WBPRB website.

