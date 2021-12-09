Assam Police Constable recruitment 2021: Applications for 2,400 posts in Commando Battalions start 13 Dec; check details here
Candidates will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). Those who clear both the tests (PST/PET) will have to appear and clear the final Psychometric Test
The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited online applications to fill over 2,400 vacancies for the newly created Assam Commando Battalions. The board will start accepting the applications on its official website - https://slprbassam.in from 13 December onwards.
Aspirants can submit their applications till 12 January 2022.
The SLPRB is aiming to fill up a total of 2,450 posts through this recruitment drive. Out of 2,450 posts, 2,220 vacancies are for the post of Constable AB (Male and transgender) while 230 posts of Constable AB (Female) are also included in the recruitment. Five percent of seats will be reserved for the sportspersons from the total vacancies mentioned above.
Check official notification here.
Application fee
No application fees will be charged from aspirants.
Selection Process
Candidates will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). Those who clear both the tests (PST/PET) will have to appear and clear the final Psychometric Test.
The date and exam centres of PST and PET tests will be announced by the board in due course of time via SMS, email, through the SLPRB website and so on.
Pay scale
Salary up to Rs 14,000-60,500 with Grade pay of Rs 5,600 (Pay Band-II). Other allowances will also be given.
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants should be Indian citizens and permanent residents of Assam. They should also be registered with a local Employment Exchange of the state.
Age
Candidates between 18-21 years of age are eligible to apply. Age relaxation will be given to reserved category aspirants, as per the notice. Five years relaxation for candidates belonging to SC, ST (P), and ST(H) categories while three years relaxation will be given to candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC categories.
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have a High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or passed its equivalent examination from a recognised Board or council. For the post of Constable (Nursing), Nursing Diploma is necessary for applicants.
also read
Assam: Prime accused in AASU leader lynching case killed in accident while trying to flee police custody
As the news of the death of the prime accused spread, people came out on the road at several places in Jorhat city, a major educational hub in Upper Assam, and burst crackers in jubilation
Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2,134 Constable posts from 10 Dec; check details here
Applications of candidates will be checked and those applications which are found valid in all respects, will undergo a Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
RRB NTPC CBT 2 tentatively scheduled from 14 February, CBT-1 results out by 15 January
Candidates whose applications have been rejected by the Board, because of invalid signatures and photographs, can upload valid photographs and signatures from 15 December