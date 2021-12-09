Assam Police Constable recruitment 2021: Applications for 2,400 posts in Commando Battalions start 13 Dec; check details here

Candidates will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). Those who clear both the tests (PST/PET) will have to appear and clear the final Psychometric Test

The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited online applications to fill over 2,400 vacancies for the newly created Assam Commando Battalions. The board will start accepting the applications on its official website - https://slprbassam.in from 13 December onwards.

Aspirants can submit their applications till 12 January 2022.

The SLPRB is aiming to fill up a total of 2,450 posts through this recruitment drive. Out of 2,450 posts, 2,220 vacancies are for the post of Constable AB (Male and transgender) while 230 posts of Constable AB (Female) are also included in the recruitment. Five percent of seats will be reserved for the sportspersons from the total vacancies mentioned above.

Check official notification here.

Application fee

No application fees will be charged from aspirants.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). Those who clear both the tests (PST/PET) will have to appear and clear the final Psychometric Test.

The date and exam centres of PST and PET tests will be announced by the board in due course of time via SMS, email, through the SLPRB website and so on.

Pay scale

Salary up to Rs 14,000-60,500 with Grade pay of Rs 5,600 (Pay Band-II). Other allowances will also be given.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should be Indian citizens and permanent residents of Assam. They should also be registered with a local Employment Exchange of the state.

Age

Candidates between 18-21 years of age are eligible to apply. Age relaxation will be given to reserved category aspirants, as per the notice. Five years relaxation for candidates belonging to SC, ST (P), and ST(H) categories while three years relaxation will be given to candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC categories.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or passed its equivalent examination from a recognised Board or council. For the post of Constable (Nursing), Nursing Diploma is necessary for applicants.