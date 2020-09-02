SSB Recruitment 2020: Applications open for 1,522 constable vacancies; register by 27 September on applyssb.com

The selection process for SSB constable includes physical efficiency and standard test, written test, document and skill test, and a detailed medical exam and review medical exam

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs, has released online notification for recruitment of 1,522 constables. Eligible and willing candidates will have to apply online at ssbrectt.gov.in or applyssb.com.

The last date of submission of application is 27 September.

Of the total vacancies, 574 posts are for Constable (Driver) for male only, 21 Constable (Laboratory Assistant), 161 Constable (Veterinary), 5 Constable (Ayah) Female only, 3 Constable (Carpenter), 1 Constable (Plumber), 12 Constable (Painter), 20 each for Constable (Tailor) and Constable (Cobbler).

Other vacancies are 9 Constable (Gardner), 232 Constable (Cook) male and 26 female, 92 Constable (washerman) male and 28 female, 75 Constable (Barber) male and 12 female.

The other posts are 89 Constable (Safaiwala) male and 28 female, 101 Constable (Water Carrier) male and 12 female, 1 Constable (Waiter) male.

According to Hindustan Times, the selection process includes physical efficiency and standard test, written test (CET), document and skill test, detailed medical exam (DME), and review medical exam.

Candidates applying for the posts should be matriculation (Class 10) passed from a recognised board.

Shortlisted candidates will be getting remuneration at a pay scale between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100, reported Times of India.

The notification stated that application received through any other mode except the online mode shall not be accepted and rejected straightway.

Candidates applying for constable (Driver) posts should be between 21 and 27 years. Those applying for posts of cook, washerman, barber, safaiwala, water carrier, waiter, tailor, gardener and cobbler should be between 18 to 23 years.

For all the other posts, the age of the applicants should be between 18 to 25 years.

Candidates belonging to UR, EWS and OBC category will have to pay examination fee of Rs 100. Those belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Serviceman and female candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

For other details on SSB Constable recruitment 2020, click here: http://onlinedatafiles.s3.amazonaws.com/ssb_advt_338_2018/ssb_advt_338_2018_CTs.pdf

Here's the direct link to apply: https://applyssb.com/SSBOnlineV1/applicationAfterIndex