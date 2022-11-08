The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result for Constable (GD) in NIA, CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2021 today, 8 November. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can check the result at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. A total of 21485 male and 2695 female applicants have been shortlisted for appointment by the SSC. The exam was conducted in a computer-based test mode from 16 November to 15 December 2021.

The result of the written exam was declared on 25 March. The Commission then announced that a total of 2,85,201 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST). Out of the total, 31,657 female candidates and 2,53,544 male applicants were selected.

The result of PET/ PST was declared on 12 August this year. According to the result, a total of 69,287 candidates were shortlisted for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The medical examination was conducted from 12 September to 4 October this year.

The Commission held the Constable GD Exam 2021 to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Constable (General Duty) in the Central Armed Police Forces. Through this recruitment drive, SSC will fill up a total of 25,271 vacancies in the organisation. Candidates should note that the Commission will upload the marks of the candidates on the official website in a few days.

Check the SSC GD Constable result 2021 official notice here: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Writeup_Final_result_GD2021_07112022.pdf

Check out the simple steps to download SSC GD Constable final result 2021:

-Go to ssc.nic.in

-Search and click on the ‘Result’ tab then the ‘Constable (GD)’ link

-Then click on the result link.

-The SSC GD Constable final result will be displayed on the screen

-Check, save and download SSC GD Constable final result 2021

-Take a hard copy of the result and keep it for future use.

Direct link to SSC GD Constable 2021 list of qualified female candidates: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/List-1_Female_GD21_07112022.pdf

Direct link to SSC GD Constable 2021 list of qualified male candidates: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/List-2_Male_GD21_07112022.pdf

For more related details, candidates must check the official site of SSC.

