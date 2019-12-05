Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2019: State police releases notification for constable recruitment; last day of application is 19 December

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2019| The Rajasthan Police has released a notification for recruitment to the post of constable in various districts/units/battalions of Rajasthan Police on its official website – police.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online within 15 days of the recruitment notice publication. The last day of application is 19 December, 2019.

There are several posts under Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 for which candidates can apply, including Constable (GD), Constable (Operator), Constable (Driver), Constable (Band), Constable (Dog Squad) in Section I, II, III, IV and V, noted Jagran Josh.

In order to be eligible, candidates should be within the age group of 18 to 23 years, as of 1 January 2020. The candidates should also have a minimum educational qualification of eighth or tenth pass. The recruitment will be done on the basis of written exam, physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), medical exam and document verification.

Candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 after they are invited through the common service centre (CSC)/E-mitra kiosks. According to India Today, a total of 5,000 vacancies have been notified for the post of constable.

