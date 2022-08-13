UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application process begins for Deputy Director, other posts

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started inviting applications for the posts including that of Deputy Director. September 1 is the last date for the submission of applications

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started inviting applications for the posts including that of Deputy Director. 1 September is the last date for the submission of applications. Candidates can visit - upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php - to apply. There will be an application fee of Rs. 25. Women/SC/ST/PwBD are exempted from the payment. It has been advised to the candidates that they fill their active and current email address in the online application. It is because the commission will make all its correspondence via email only.

Candidates who want to apply for more than one post, will have to apply and pay separately for each.

Application Process:

The commission has notified that candidates have to register online through official website upsconline.nic.in only, and applications received through any other mode won’t be accepted.

Candidates are needed to upload all the documents/certificates in support of the claims made in the application.

Certificate or marksheet of 10th standard (or equivalent) indicating the date of birth, is required.

Degree/Diploma certificate will be needed as a proof of educational qualification claimed. In its absence, a provisional certificate along with marksheets of all academic years, is required.

The candidates need to take out the print of Online Recruitment Application (ORA) after submitting it successfully.

The candidates are advised to submit ORA well in advance without waiting for the closing date.

To know more about the application process, view the official notice here.

https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advt-No-15-2022-engl-120822_0.pdf.

The candidates will be notified about the results in due course via the UPSC website/Employment News. Hence, any query related to that stands unnecessary and won’t be entertained by the commission.

The commission may grant higher initial pay to the candidates on the basis of their merit and performance in the interview.

Canvassing in any form will lead to the disqualification of a candidate.

If selected, the candidates must be prepared to go under medical examinations.

In case of any doubt, candidates can contact UPSC’s Facilitation Counter either in person or via telephone. Phone number: 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543

Mobile phones are banned in the UPSC examination/interview hall.

