The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the interview dates for the Civil Services Examination 2022. A total of 1026 applicants have qualified for the final round. Candidates can download the interview schedule from the official web portal of the Commission. According to the official schedule released by the Commission, the personality tests will start on 30 January 2023. The authorities will soon upload the e-summon letters of personality tests (interviews) for the candidates on the official web portal. The reporting time for the forenoon shift is 9 am and 1 pm for the afternoon shift.

The CSE will fill 1011 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

What are the steps to download the CSE interview schedule?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal

Step 2: On the homepage, go to CSE 2022 Interview schedule link

Step 3: The CSE interview schedule will then appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the CSE interview schedule

Step 5: Take a printout of the CSE interview schedule for future reference

Here is the direct link to check the CSE 2022 interview schedule

“It may also be noted that the candidate who has not finally submitted the DAF-II within the stipulated date and time, his/ her candidature shall be cancelled and no e-Summon Letter shall be issued to that candidate as instructed earlier in para 5.2 of the Press Note/Notice dated 06.12.2022 declaring the result of the written part of Civil Services (Main) Examination-2022,” reads the notice.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.