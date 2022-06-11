UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 24 Assistant Executive Engineer and other posts till 30 June

As per the notification, the candidates will be shortlisted based on the qualification and experience mentioned in the application form. So, the information provided by the candidates must be true and it will be later verified by the commission.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the application process for the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineer and to other posts. Eligible candidates who are interested to apply for the vacancies can register themselves online through the official site of UPSC which is upsc.gov.in. The application window will remain open till 30 June 2022. The last date for printing the online application form is 1 July 2022.

Direct link to apply.

UPSC will fill up a total of 24 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Among them, 21 posts are for Assistant Mining Geologists, 2 posts are for Assistant Executive Engineers and one post for Scientific Officer.

As per the notification, the candidates will be shortlisted based on the qualification and experience mentioned in the application form. So, the information provided by the candidates must be true and it will be later verified by the commission. For educational qualifications and other criteria, candidates are referred to the official notification available on the official UPSC website.

Read the notification here.

Application fee:

Candidates from the General category need to pay an application fee of Rs 25. The fee payment can be done in cash, or by using Visa, Master, credit or debit card or through SBI Net Banking. No application fee is required for the women candidates and candidates from the reserved categories like SC, ST and PWD.

Steps to follow while applying: