UPSC recruitment: ESIC Deputy Director exam results declared, how to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the Deputy Director post in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Candidates can view their results on the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in. The test for the recruitment was held on 17 July, 2022. The commission has provisionally selected the candidates based on the test. Those candidates will be called for the interview who will fulfil the eligibility criteria. The recruitment drive intends to fill 151 vacancies for the Deputy Director post in ESIC. A total of 493 candidates have provisionally qualified. The marks of the candidates who haven’t been shortlisted and category wise cut off score will be available on the official website of the commission within 30 days from the publication date of the final result.

Steps to view the result:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of UPSC, go to the “What’s New” section, and click on “View all”.

Step 2: Now, click on the link which says, “Written Result: 151 posts of Deputy Director in ESIC, Ministry of Labour & Employment”.

Step 3: After clicking, the PDF of the result will open up on your device’s screen.

Step 4: Look for your roll number in the PDF, download it, and take a hardcopy of it for future reference.

Alternatively, you can also view your result directly by visiting this link.

Eligibility criteria:

The applicant must have completed the graduation from a recognized university or institute.

The candidate must not be more than 35 years of age. There is relaxation of up to 5 years for the SC/ST candidates, and there is a relaxation of up to 3 years for the OBC candidates.

The applicant must have an experience of at least 3 years in the field of accounts, finance, marketing, public relations, or insurance in any public or government authority.

Exam process:

The UPSC ESIC Deputy Director recruitment test for 2022 was conducted in pen and paper-based mode from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM on 17 July. The paper was of objective type.

