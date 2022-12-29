The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online registration process for recruitment to multiple vacancies of Archivist (General), Scientist ‘B’ and Specialist Grade III (Paediatrics) today, 29 December. Candidates can apply for the vacancies till 11:59 pm by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. As far as the number of vacancies are concerned, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 19 vacancies, of which 13 vacancies are for the position of Archivist (General), one for Scientist ‘B’ (Neutron Activation Analysis) post and five are for Specialist Grade III (Pediatrics).

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale and other qualifications from the official web portal. Here is the UPSC recruitment notice:

https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advt-23-2022-eng-091222_0.pdf



What are the steps to apply for UPSC Vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the UPSC recruitment web portal at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click to the link that reads “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Step 3: Apply for the UPSC posts and fill in the details

Step 4: Upload your documents, pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 5: Take a printout of the UPSC registration form for future reference

What is the application fee?

While applying for the post, the candidates should pay a fee of Rs 25. Women as well as applicants from the SC/ST/PwBD categories have been exempted from any kind of fee payment. Candidates must keep in mind that the application fee will not be refunded in any case. It will also not be reserved for any other exam or selection process.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.