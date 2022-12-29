UPSC recruitment 2022: Application deadline for Archivist, Scientist and other posts ends today
Candidates may check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale and other qualifications from the official web portal
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online registration process for recruitment to multiple vacancies of Archivist (General), Scientist ‘B’ and Specialist Grade III (Paediatrics) today, 29 December. Candidates can apply for the vacancies till 11:59 pm by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. As far as the number of vacancies are concerned, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 19 vacancies, of which 13 vacancies are for the position of Archivist (General), one for Scientist ‘B’ (Neutron Activation Analysis) post and five are for Specialist Grade III (Pediatrics).
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale and other qualifications from the official web portal. Here is the UPSC recruitment notice:
https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advt-23-2022-eng-091222_0.pdf
What are the steps to apply for UPSC Vacancies?
Step 1: Go to the UPSC recruitment web portal at upsconline.nic.in
Step 2: Click to the link that reads “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile
Step 3: Apply for the UPSC posts and fill in the details
Step 4: Upload your documents, pay the application fee and submit the form
Step 5: Take a printout of the UPSC registration form for future reference
What is the application fee?
While applying for the post, the candidates should pay a fee of Rs 25. Women as well as applicants from the SC/ST/PwBD categories have been exempted from any kind of fee payment. Candidates must keep in mind that the application fee will not be refunded in any case. It will also not be reserved for any other exam or selection process.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
UPSC CDS 1 2023 exam notification released, registration process begins at upsconline.nic.in
The last date to apply for the Combined Defence Services examination is 10 January 2023 at 6 pm. The UPSC CDS I exam will be held on 16 April next year
UPSC ESE 2021: Result for non-recommended candidates released, direct link here
The details of the scores and other information are available for candidates who appeared in the interview on its website
UPSC CSE 2022: Schedule for personality test released, check steps to download
The reporting time for the forenoon shift is 9 am and 1 pm for the afternoon shift. The number of vacancies to be filled through the UPSC CSE 2022 recruitment is 1011