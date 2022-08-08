UP NHM CHO 2022: Application process for 5,505 posts to end on 9 August

The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) will close the online application process for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) on 9 August. Candidates who are eligible can apply for the CHO posts by visiting the official website at upnrhm.gov.in till 11:59 pm tomorrow. “NHM UP is seeking applications from candidates for 5,505 contractual vacancies for four months training program in the certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN),” the official notice reads. This training program is a part of an initiative under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme to strengthen Sub-Health Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) for improved implementation of various public health programmes. The course also enables comprehensive primary healthcare service delivery, including health promotion and disease prevention.

Vacancy Details for Community Health Officer (CHO)- (Total: 5,505)

-Unreserved category (UR): 2,202

- Other Backward Class (OBC): 1,486

-Scheduled Caste (SC): 1,157

- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 550

-Scheduled Tribe (ST): 110

Candidates must read the official notice before applying for the post of Community Health Officer.

Find the notification here.

Check the steps to apply for CHO posts:

Go to Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission website at upnrhm.gov.in.

Then click on the “Opportunities” link available on the homepage.

Select the registration link available against CHO posts.

Candidates need to register themselves and proceed with the CHO application form.

Submit the UP NHM CHO application and keep a printout of the same for future use.

Here’s a direct link to apply for CHO posts.

Read details on eligibility criteria and selection process:

Candidates should be less than 35 years of age as on 20 July 2022. They must have a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM)-RNRM certificate from a recognised institute. Even those who hold a BSc Nursing or Post Basic BSc Nursing certificate from a recognised institute or university can apply.

Applicants need to appear for a computer-based online test to be held in major cities of Uttar Pradesh. Those who pass the online test will be called in for document verification. The merit list will then be prepared in the ratio of 1:3 (meaning three candidates against one vacancy in the respective category).

