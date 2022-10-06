JKPSC PO Recruitment 2022: Registration process begins for 120 vacancies

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has begun the online application process for recruitment of Prosecuting Officers (G) in the J&K Home Department today, 6 October 2022. Applicants can register themselves on the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the post of Prosecuting Officer (G) is 5 November. As per the official notice, candidates will be able to make the required changes to their application form from 6 to 8 November. Through this recruitment drive, JKPSC aims to fill up a total of 120 vacancies in the J&K Home Department.

Check steps to apply for the JKPSC PO Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to jkpsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Jobs/Online Application’ link under the recruitment tab.

Step 3: Then, click on the application link and fill out the application form.

Step 4: To complete the process, upload all the documents and also pay the fee.

Step 5: Finally, submit the JKPSC PO Recruitment 2022 application form and take a printout of the same for future need.

Aspirants from the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. Those from the Reserved category must pay Rs 500.

Here’s the category-wise vacancy detail for Prosecuting Officer 2022:

-Open Merit (OM): 61 posts

-Residents of Backward Area (RBA): 12 vacancies

-Scheduled Caste (SC): 10 vacancies

-Economically Backward Class (EWS): 11 posts

-Scheduled Tribe (ST): 12 openings

-Other Social Castes (OSC): 5 positions

-Pahari Speaking People (PSP): 5 openings

-Residents of Area Adjoining Actual Line of Control (ALC)/inhabitants of International Border (IB): 4 posts

The upper age limit of the candidates should be 40 years. For applicants from SC/ST/OSC/ALC/IB/RBA/PSP/EWS category, the upper age limit is 43 years as on 1 January 2022.

The selection process for the post of Prosecuting Officer (G) in the J&K Home Department involves three stages – Preliminary examination, Main examination, and Personality test. Candidates will first have to appear in a preliminary exam; those who qualify will appear for the main examination. The main examination scores will be used to shortlist eligible candidates for the final round which is a personality test or interview.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.