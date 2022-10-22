UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Investigator Grade-1 and other posts now

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited recruitment applications for the post of Investigator Grade – I and other vacancies. Applicants who wish to apply can check the official web portal. The last date to apply for the above mentioned posts is 10 November 2022. This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies in the organisation. The eligibility criteria for each of the posts is different, the details of which can be checked in the official notification.

Check the official notice here.

The category-wise minimum level of passing criteria in interviews will be as follows:

UR/EWS – 50 out of 100 marks

SC/ST/PwBD – 40 out of 100 marks

OBC – 45 out of 100 marks

This is irrespective of whether the selection has been made only by interview or by recruitment test followed by interview.

The details of the UPSC vacancies are as follows:

Extension Officer: 1 Vacancy

Junior Scientific Officer: 2 Vacancies

Investigator Grade-I: 12 Vacancies

What are the steps to apply for the UPSC Vacancies?

Visit the official web portal for UPSC recruitment 2022

Click on Apply Online

Click on the link that reads, “Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various recruitment posts.”

Click on Apply Now and pay the application fee

Click on submit

Download and take a print out of the application form

What is the UPSC application fee to be paid?

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only in cash or by using the SBI’s net banking facility or by using a credit/debit card. There is no application fee for ST/SC/PwBD/Women candidates.

What are the important dates?

The last date to submit the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) is 11:59 hrs on 10 November 2022.

The last date for printing the submitted online application is up to 11:59 PM on 11 November.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.