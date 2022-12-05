UP NHM recruitment 2022: Application process for 4,000 CHO posts begins, check details
Community Health Officer will be hired on a contractual basis at sub centre level HWCs and paid Rs 20,500 per month honoraria plus upto Rs 15,000 per month
Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) has invited online applications for recruitment to the position of Community Health Officer (CHO). Aspirants can apply for the vacancies on the official web portal at upnrhm.gov.in till 13 December upto 6 PM. The recruitment drive is a part of initiative under the Ayushmann Bharat Scheme, GoUP aimed at strengthening the Sub-Health Centres as Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) for improved implementation of the public health programs and to promote comprehensive primary healthcare service delivery, including disease prevention and health promotion. According to the notice, all the candidates who have successfully finished B.Sc. (Nursing) with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) or a Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) program with integrated curriculum in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from an Indian Nursing Council or State Nursing Council recognised institute or university from academic year of 2020 onwards can apply.
It is to be noted that the recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4,000 contractual vacancies of CHO.
What are the steps to apply for UP NHM CHO recruitment?
Step 1: Go to the official web portal at upnrhm.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Opportunities” link.
Step 3: Then click on the application link present against CHO posts.
Step 4: Register and then move ahead with the UP NHM CHO application process.
Step 5: Submit the form and then take a printout of the UP NHM CHO application form for future reference.
Here is the direct link to apply for the UP NHM CHO posts:
https://examform.kgmu.org/Masters/getPostDetails/163
The official notice for the post of CHO can be found here:
https://upnrhm.gov.in/Uploads/Opportunities/7841732424751125.pdf
What is the salary for the post of CHO?
The successful candidate will be appointed as Community Health Officer on contractual basis at sub centre level HWCs and paid Rs 20,500 per month honoraria plus upto Rs 15,000 per month.
