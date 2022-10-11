The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has begun the application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Town Planner (ATP). Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website. The deadline to register for the vacancies is 9 November 2022 at 12 am. The minimum age requirement for the post of Assistant Town Planner is 20 years, whereas the maximum age limit is 40 years as on January 1, 2023. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category candidates. Through this recruitment drive, RPSC plans to fill up a total of 43 vacancies in the organisation.

Before applying for the post, candidates are advised to read the notification completely. Details on eligibility criteria, selection process, written exam, and application fee are available in the notification.

Find the notification here.

Check simple steps to apply for the RPSC ATP recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads – ‘ASSISTANT TOWN PLANNER (TOWN PLANNING DEPT.) EXAM – 2022’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates then need to register on the SSO portal and apply for the post.

Step 4: To complete the process, applicants have to upload the documents, pay the necessary fee and submit the application form.

Step 5: Save and download the RPSC ATP 2022 recruitment form.

Step 6: Take a printout of the RPSC ATP recruitment 2022 form for future use.

Candidates from the unreserved/OBC/MBC (creamy layer) category have to pay Rs 350 for the application fee. The registration fee for the EWS/OBC/MBC (non-creamy layer) candidates is Rs 250. For other reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 150.

RPSC will select eligible candidates on the basis of the marks scored in the written examination. The recruitment examination will be for 150 marks. It will comprise 150 questions of Multiple-Choice Type. The duration of the written exam will be two hours and thirty minutes. It is to be noted that negative markings will be applicable in the evaluation of answers.

